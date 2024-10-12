Joe Mixon Injury: Still trending toward playing
Mixon (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is still on track to play, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston echoed this same sentiment Friday, but it's good to see that the star running back hasn't suffered any setbacks in his pursuit of making a return after a multi-game absence. Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale would likely operate in a reserve capacity once it's officially confirmed Mixon will be set to play Sunday.