Joe Mixon News: Another touchdown in loss

Mixon rushed 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-13 loss to the Jets on Thursday night. He also threw an incomplete pass on his only attempt.

The Texans' passing game struggled throughout most of the night, with C.J. Stroud taking eight sacks and 11 hits overall. However, Mixon continued to produce to his typically high standard, recording his fourth consecutive 100-yard tally and his fifth rushing touchdown (sixth overall) in the last four games on a three-yard run late in the second quarter. The veteran back did go without a target for the first time all season, but Mixon boasts as reliable a floor at his position as there is in the league heading into a Week 10 Sunday night showdown against the Lions on Nov. 10.