Joe Mixon News: Bounces back with three-TD night

Mixon rushed 20 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns and secured two of four targets for 44 yards in the Texans' 34-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday night.

A week after being bottled up by a talented Lions defense, Mixon was right back to dominating the opposition with a stellar effort on the ground. Mixon struck early, rattling off a 45-yard touchdown run to cap off the opening drive of the game and subsequently recording a one-yard scoring rush late in the first quarter. The prolific back would replicate the latter feat with 3:16 remaining to close out the scoring on the night, recording a new single-game-high TD total in the process. Mixon also curiously posted his second straight two-catch, 44-yard showing, affording him plenty of momentum ahead of a Week 12 home date with the division rival Titans.