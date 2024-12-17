Joe Mixon News: Checks out fine Monday

Mixon suffered a minor ankle injury during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said the running back checked out fine upon being evaluated Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The injury occurred during the second quarter, but Mixon was able to finish the game, although his 32 snaps were the fewest since he returned from an earlier ankle injury Week 6. The Texans feel Miami's Jordyn Brooks should have been flagged for an illegal hip-drop tackle, which is similar to the one that resulted in Mixon getting injured in Week 2 against the Bears. Officials did not flag the defender for a penalty on either play; however, Chicago's T.J. Edwards was fined for the tackle under a new NFL rule outlawing a tackling technique that has caused a high frequency of injuries. Mixon's status should be monitored during the preparation week leading into Saturday's game at Kansas City.