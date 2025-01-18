Joe Mixon News: Hits century mark in playoff exit

Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City.

The running back broke free for a 13-yard TD scamper in the third quarter that should have tied the game at 13-13, but Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point. Mixon reached the century mark in scrimmage yards and got into the end zone in both of Houston's playoff games this season, an emphatic end to his first campaign with the Texans that saw him churn out 1,325 combined yards and 12 total TDs over 14 regular-season contests. Mixon has two years and $15 million left on the contract he signed in March 2024, and there's little reason to think the team will be looking to get out from under the deal this offseason.