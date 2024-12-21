Joe Mixon News: Late-season fade continues

Mixon rushed 14 times for 57 yards and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City came into Saturday's game having allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL to running backs, so Mixon's modest stat line isn't particularly surprising. This game continued an alarming trend, as Mixon has posted 71 total yards or fewer without a touchdown in three of his last four games. Prior to this downturn, he had at least 90 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in seven of eight appearances. Getting back on track won't be easy for the workhorse running back on Christmas against Baltimore's stout run defense.