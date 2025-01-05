Joe Mixon News: Limited to one possession

Mixon rushed the ball five times for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans. He added one reception on one target for five yards.

Mixon played one offensive possession with the rest of the Texans' starting unit and then gave way to Dameon Pierce as the team was locked into the fourth seed in the AFC. His five carries were enough for him to top 1,000 yards on the ground for the second consecutive campaign. While he's been held to fewer than 60 rushing yards in six of his last eight games, Mixon will play a key role in the Houston offense in a playoff matchup against either the Steelers or Chargers.