Joe Mixon News: Suiting up for divisional round

Mixon (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.

The Texans tacked on Mixon to their injury report Wednesday as limited due to an ankle injury, which kept him off the practice field entirely Thursday. Despite receiving a questionable tag for the second round of the playoffs, he'll be available to Houston's backfield Saturday, but he also may yield some snaps and touches to backups Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale. In 15 appearances, including last Saturday's win against the Chargers, this season, Mixon has averaged 20.5 touches for 96.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring 13 total TDs.