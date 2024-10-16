Joe Noteboom Injury: Designated to return from IR

Noteboom (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he logged a limited practice session, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

Noteboom suffered an ankle injury against the Lions in Week 1 and was subsequently placed on IR. The offensive tackle has since missed the required four games and is eligible to return to action as soon as this Sunday versus Las Vegas. Whether Noteboom is able to suit up for that game could gain clarity based on his practice participation Thursday and Friday.