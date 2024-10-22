Fantasy Football
Joe Noteboom headshot

Joe Noteboom Injury: Full participant Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Noteboom (ankle) was listed as a full participant at the Rams' practice Tuesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Noteboom had his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 16 and Tuesday's session marked his first full participation since then. With Los Angeles set to play the Vikings on Thursday Night Football, the offensive tackle will look to make his return to the field. Noteboom has been out since Week 1 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

Joe Noteboom
Los Angeles Rams
