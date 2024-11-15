Joe Noteboom Injury: Likely missing Week 11

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Noteboom (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Noteboom opened the Rams' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after playing in just his second game of the season during Los Angeles' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins. Warren McClendon will likely start at right tackle with Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Noteboom both expected to be sidelined Sunday.