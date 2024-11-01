Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Noteboom headshot

Joe Noteboom Injury: Remains out in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Noteboom (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom returned to practice on Oct. 16, but he'll remain sidelined in Week 9 as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. The offensive tackle will need to be activated from injured reserve by Wednesday or he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Joe Noteboom
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now