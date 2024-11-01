Joe Noteboom Injury: Remains out in Week 9

Noteboom (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom returned to practice on Oct. 16, but he'll remain sidelined in Week 9 as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. The offensive tackle will need to be activated from injured reserve by Wednesday or he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the season.