Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Noteboom headshot

Joe Noteboom Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Noteboom (ankle) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Noteboom aggravated his ankle injury in Week 10 against the Dolphins, which caused him to miss practice all week. His next chance to suit up will be Week 12 against Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Noteboom and Havenstein (ankle) both sidelined, Warren McClendon is the top candidate to start at right tackle in Week 11.

Joe Noteboom
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now