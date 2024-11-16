Joe Noteboom Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Noteboom (ankle) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Noteboom aggravated his ankle injury in Week 10 against the Dolphins, which caused him to miss practice all week. His next chance to suit up will be Week 12 against Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Noteboom and Havenstein (ankle) both sidelined, Warren McClendon is the top candidate to start at right tackle in Week 11.