Joe Noteboom Injury: Won't be activated ahead of Week 8

Noteboom (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but he has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Noteboom has been out since Week 1 due to a high-ankle sprain, and he was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 16. Despite logging a full practice Wednesday, he won't suit up for Thursday's game, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Week 9 against the Seahawks on Nov. 3.