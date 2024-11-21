Joe Noteboom News: Past ankle injury
Noteboom (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Noteboom has missed the Rams' last two games due to an ankle injury, though it appears he is trending towards playing Sunday against the Eagles. If Rob Havenstein (ankle) is unable to play, Noteboom and Warren McClendon would be the top candidates to start at right tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now