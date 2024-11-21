Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Noteboom headshot

Joe Noteboom News: Past ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Noteboom (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Noteboom has missed the Rams' last two games due to an ankle injury, though it appears he is trending towards playing Sunday against the Eagles. If Rob Havenstein (ankle) is unable to play, Noteboom and Warren McClendon would be the top candidates to start at right tackle.

Joe Noteboom
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now