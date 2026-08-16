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Joe Royer News: Misses opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Royer (personal) did not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

There are no updates on the fifth-round rookie's issue and it is unclear when he might return to the team. Royer was set to be the No. 2 tight end behind Harold Fannin. In the 24-year-old's absence, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and fellow rookie Carsen Ryan have been competing for the No. 2 reps.

Joe Royer
Cleveland Browns
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