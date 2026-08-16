Joe Royer News: Misses opener
Royer (personal) did not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.
There are no updates on the fifth-round rookie's issue and it is unclear when he might return to the team. Royer was set to be the No. 2 tight end behind Harold Fannin. In the 24-year-old's absence, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and fellow rookie Carsen Ryan have been competing for the No. 2 reps.
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