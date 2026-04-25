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Joe Royer News: Nabbed by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Browns selected Royer in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

After starting his career at Ohio State and spending four years with the Buckeyes, Royer transferred to Cincinnati prior to 2024 and racked up a combined 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Bearcats. Royer sports sound hands and an ability to make things happen after the catch (8.9 YAC/reception in 2025), and he's a solid blocker in the run game. However, he isn't blessed with the top-tier athleticism for the position. Royer joins a tight end room that cut David Njoku loose this offseason, leaving Jack Stoll as the No. 2 option at tight end. Royer will likely slot in as a depth option for now with potential to move up the depth chart, depending on how he fares in camp.

Joe Royer
Cleveland Browns
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