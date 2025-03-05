Joe Thuney News: Shipped to Chicago

The Bears acquired Thuney from the Chiefs on Wednesday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears recently agreed to a deal to acquire Rams guard Jonah Jackson, who previously played for the Lions under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson. While Jackson is coming off a disappointing season with the Rams after signing a huge contract, Thuney remains universally regarded as one of the best and most consistent guards in the league. The 32-year-old even played left tackle when the need arose in Kansas City during the stretch run of this past season, although he struggled in the Super Bowl after mostly proving up to the task leading up to that game. Thuney likely will play left guard in Chicago, where returning starter Teven Jenkins (calf) is scheduled for free agency after completing his rookie contract. The trade won't be made official until after the start of the 2025 league year next Wednesday.