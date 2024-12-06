Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Injury: Could return for Week 14

Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Tryon-Shoyinka was sidelined for Week 13 against the Panthers due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Giants in Week 12. He was able to finish the week strong with a full practice Friday, and he appears to be on track to play Sunday. Tryon-Shoyinka has logged 18 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 11 regular-season games.