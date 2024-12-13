Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday
Tryon-Shoyinka has been deemed questionable to play Sunday versus the Chargers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tryon-Shoyinka hasn't played since injuring his ankle Week 12 against the Giants. He was able to log a trio of full practices this week, however, which has given him a chance of returning to action Sunday. If Tryon-Shoyinka is able to suit up against Los Angeles, Jose Ramirez could see the small amount of snaps he's been getting the past two weeks dry up.
