Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Injury: Unlikely to play Week 13
Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against Carolina.
Tryon-Shoyinka sprained his ankle in the second quarter against the Giants last Sunday and didn't return. He managed a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, but his designation of doubtful suggests that he's unlikely to play Sunday. If Tryon-Shoyinka does sit out, Chris Braswell and/or Anthony Nelson (personal) could soak up his defensive snaps.
