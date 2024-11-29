Fantasy Football
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Injury: Unlikely to play Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against Carolina.

Tryon-Shoyinka sprained his ankle in the second quarter against the Giants last Sunday and didn't return. He managed a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, but his designation of doubtful suggests that he's unlikely to play Sunday. If Tryon-Shoyinka does sit out, Chris Braswell and/or Anthony Nelson (personal) could soak up his defensive snaps.

