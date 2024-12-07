Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Injury: Won't play vs. Las Vegas

Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Despite logging a full practice Friday, Tryon-Shoyinka will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 12 against the Giants. Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell are the top candidates to start at outside linebacker Sunday opposite Yaya Diaby due to Tryon-Shoyinka's injury.