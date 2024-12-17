Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Five tackles in return

Tryon-Shoyinka posted five tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Tryon-Shoyinka generated a solid performance in his return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. The fourth-year edge rusher's tackle total was a new season high, but Tryon-Shoyinka remains a middling IDP option with a modest 23 tackles (14 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games.