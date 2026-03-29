Joe Tryon-Shoyinka headshot

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Headed to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 4:52pm

Tryon-Shoyinka and the Eagles agreed on a one-year contract Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka will join Philadelphia after combining to record 22 total tackles (10 solo) over 16 regular-season games with the Browns and Bears in 2025. The 26-year-old will provide his new squad with another experienced backup option behind Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo on the defensive line.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Philadelphia Eagles
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