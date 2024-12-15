Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka headshot

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Will play versus Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 12:34pm

Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) was listed as active ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Tryon-Shoyinka missed the last two contests with an ankle sprain that he suffered Week 12 versus the Giants. The 25-year-old will now return and reprise his role as one of Tampa Bay's starting outside linebackers. Across 11 appearances this season, Tryon-Shoyinka has logged 1 tackles and two sacks.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now