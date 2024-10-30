Joel Bitonio Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Bitonio (foot) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bitonio played 100.0 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Ravens; however, it appears he sustained a foot injury in the process. The veteran offensive lineman will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 9, when the Browns host the Chargers.