Joel Bitonio headshot

Joel Bitonio News: Retirement decision pushed to March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 3:30pm

Bitonio and the Browns have pushed the void date on his contract to the start of the new league year on March 11, giving him additional time to decide whether to retire or return for the 2026 season, Dan Labbe of cleveland.com reports.

Bitonio's contract had been slated to void Feb. 16, but he'll now have nearly an extra month to weigh his options. Were Bitonio's contract to void, Cleveland would take on over $23 million in dead cap, so it stands to reason that the veteran guard will either ink an extension or be released by March 11, depending on his decision. The 34-year-old offensive lineman continued to perform at a high level across his 17 regular-season appearances in 2025.

