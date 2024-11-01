Joel Bitonio News: Set to play Week 9
Bitonio (foot) will play Sunday versus the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
A foot issue caused Bitonio to miss the first two practice sessions of the week, but he was able to return to a limited practice Friday. That appears to be enough for the offensive guard to suit up Sunday. Bitonio has yet to miss an offensive snap through eight games this season.
