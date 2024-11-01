Fantasy Football
Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio News: Set to play Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Bitonio (foot) will play Sunday versus the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A foot issue caused Bitonio to miss the first two practice sessions of the week, but he was able to return to a limited practice Friday. That appears to be enough for the offensive guard to suit up Sunday. Bitonio has yet to miss an offensive snap through eight games this season.

Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns

