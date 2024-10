The Giants cut Wilson from the practice squad Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Wilson signed with the Giants' practice squad Sept. 24 after failing to make the Packers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Should he clear waivers, the 24-year-old will look to catch on with a team in need of tight end depth. Wilson was on the practice squad for Buffalo and Green Bay in 2023.