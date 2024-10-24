Joel Wilson News: Headed to Windy City

The Bears signed Wilson to the practice squad Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wilson was waived by the Packers following training camp, and he spent some time on the Giants' practice squad before being cut Oct. 2. The 24-year-old tight end has yet to see NFL regular-season action since signing with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023. The move corresponds with tight end Tommy Sweeney (undisclosed) being placed on the Bears' practice squad/injured reserve.