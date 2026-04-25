Joey Aguilar News: Headed to Jacksonville

Aguilar is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Aguilar will join the Jacksonville quarterback room and will vie with Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley for one of two potential backup jobs behind starter Trevor Lawrence. As a seventh-year senior at Tennessee this past fall, Aguilar completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 24 pass touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 24-year-old has a solid arm, good deep ball potential and a great frame, but he struggles with seeing the field. This weakness is especially evident when he's pressured, due to a lack of pocket elusiveness that led to eight fumbles in 2025 and 29 in three years at the FBS level. Aguilar also had surgery in January to remove a benign tumor on his throwing shoulder, adding to the worries already in place about his age as he enters the league.