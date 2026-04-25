Joey Aguilar News: Headed to Jaxsonville

Aguilar is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The seventh-year senior out of Tennessee will compete with Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley for the chance to sit behind Trevor Lawrence. Aguilar ended his extended college career by completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 24 pass touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 24-year-old has a solid arm, good deep ball potential and a great frame, but he struggles with seeing the field. This weakness is especially evident when pressured, due to a lack of pocket elusiveness that led to eight fumbles in 2025 (29 in three years starting). Aguilar also had surgery in January to remove a benign tumor on his throwing shoulder, adding to the worries already in place about his age as he enters the league. If the Jaguars can help Aguilar overcome some of his processing-based deficiencies, his natural feel for leading receivers and strong arm may win him consistent work in the NFL.