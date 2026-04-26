Joey Aguilar headshot

Joey Aguilar News: Officially a Jaguar

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Jaguars signed Aguilar as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Aguilar is now officially on the books and set to compete with Nick Mullens and Carter Bradly for the honor of backing up Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback's 3,565 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns as a senior provide a strong foundation for the summer he will spend slinging the rock against NFL veterans in an effort to suit up at the highest level.

Joey Aguilar
Jacksonville Jaguars
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