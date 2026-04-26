Joey Aguilar News: Officially joins Jaguars

The Jaguars signed Aguilar as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Aguilar is now officially on the books and set to compete with Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley for the honor of backing up Trevor Lawrence. Aguilar's 3,565 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns as a senior at Tennessee provide a strong foundation for the summer that he will spend slinging the rock against NFL veterans in an effort to suit up at the highest level.