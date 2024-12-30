Joey Blount Injury: Placed on IR due to rib injury

The Cardinals placed Blount (ribs) on injured reserve Monday.

Blount suffered a rib injury during the Cardinals' overtime loss to the Panthers in Week 16, which forced him to be sidelined during Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams. His placement on IR will end his 2024 campaign, but will also open up a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster for the regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday. Blount mostly served on special teams in 2024 and will finish his third NFL regular season with five tackles (three solo) across 15 games.