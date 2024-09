Joey Bosa Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Bosa (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

The Chargers' All-Pro pass rusher was held out of Wednesday's practice after sustaining a hip injury during the first play of the team's Week 3 loss to the Steelers. Bosa will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.