Joey Bosa headshot

Joey Bosa Injury: Inactive for Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 13, 2024 at 11:44am

Bosa (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Bosa recorded nine tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the first three games of the season, but he hasn't played since due to a hip injury. However, the star pass rusher returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, suggesting he'll have a good chance of suiting up for Monday Night Football during Week 7. In Bosa's absence, Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu remain candidates for increased snaps.

Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers
