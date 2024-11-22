Fantasy Football
Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa Injury: Limited Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 22, 2024

Bosa (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Bosa played through his hip issue in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals, recording just one total tackle across a season-high 53 defensive snaps. The Ohio State product has been battling this hip issue since late September, so Friday's limited session is likely precautionary. Bosa is likely to suit up for Monday night's matchup against the Ravens unless he downgrades to no participation in Saturday's practice.

Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers

