Joey Bosa Injury: Opens week as DNP

Bosa (hip) was listed as a DNP on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.

Bosa suffered a hip injury in Week 3, which kept him out of the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming out of the bye week, but even with the extended rest, it appears Bosa's hip continues to be an issue. He'll have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Tuli Tuipulotu would see more work with the first-team defense if Bosa were to be sidelined.