Bosa (hip) did not practice Thursday.

Bosa has missed the Chargers' last two games due to a hip injury. He'll have two more chances to return to the practice field in at least a limited capacity ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals. Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree will continue to see more reps at outside linebacker opposite Khalil Mack for as long as Bosa is sidelined.