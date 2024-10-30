Joey Bosa Injury: Opens week as limited participant

Bosa (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Bosa returned from a three-game absence this past Sunday against the Saints, though he played just 18 defensive snaps and did not record a tackle. The 2016 first-round pick is still working through a hip injury he picked up in Week 3 against the Steelers, so his limited practice participation to open the week is to be expected. Bosa should be good to go against the Browns on Sunday as long as he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days.