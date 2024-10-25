Joey Bosa Injury: Questionable, but expects to play

Bosa (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but said after Friday's practice that he expects to play, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bosa was a limited participant in all three practices this week while he manages a glute strain has caused pain due to pressure on his sciatic nerve. Though he anticipates playing, Bosa said that he won't be given a full workload, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. If that's the case, reserve edge rushers Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu could pick up more snaps than usual.