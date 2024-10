Bosa (hip) logged a limited practice Friday and is questionable for Los Angeles' Week 6 matchup against Denver.

Bosa hurt his hip in Week 3, and he hasn't returned to the field since with nine tackles (seven solo) and two sacks to his name so far. A switch from DNP's to a limited practice now on Friday looks promising now for the star pass rusher, but his true status will be revealed prior to kickoff in Denver.