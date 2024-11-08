Joey Bosa Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Bosa (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Bosa played through his hip issue in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns, failing to record a stat across 18 defensive snaps. He practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and will likely continue playing through the pain Sunday. However, if Bosa is unable to suit up, expect Bud Dupree to see increased work as the Chargers' top rotational edge rusher.