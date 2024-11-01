Joey Bosa Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Bosa (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Bosa was able to play through his hip issue in the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Saints, playing just 18 defensive snaps and failing to record a tackle. His limited participation in practice throughout the week suggests he'll likely suit up in Week 9. However, if he's unable to play Sunday, expect Tuli Tuipulotu to start opposite Khalil Mack as the Chargers' top edge-rushing duo.