Joey Bosa headshot

Joey Bosa Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 11:52pm

Bosa (hip) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Bosa has not practiced all week due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Steelers. The Chargers have a bye next week, so the earliest Bosa could return to action will be in the lead-up to the Chargers' Week 6 matchup against the Broncos on Oct. 13. With Bosa sidelined Sunday, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree will both see increased snaps at outside linebacker opposite starter Khalil Mack.

Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers
