Joey Bosa Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Bosa (hip) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Bosa has not practiced all week due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Steelers. The Chargers have a bye next week, so the earliest Bosa could return to action will be in the lead-up to the Chargers' Week 6 matchup against the Broncos on Oct. 13. With Bosa sidelined Sunday, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree will both see increased snaps at outside linebacker opposite starter Khalil Mack.