Bosa (hip) is listed as doubtful ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Bosa has been bogged down with a hip injury since Week 3 against the Steelers, and it appears the 2016 first-round pick will miss his third straight game as a result. If Bosa is indeed inactive, expect Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu to see more snaps with the first-team defense Monday opposite starting edge rusher Khalil Mack.