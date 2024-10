Bosa (hip) will play in the Chargers' game versus the Saints on Sunday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bosa will make his return to the field after missing the past three games with a hip injury. In his three appearances so far this season, the 2016 first-round pick has accumulated nine tackles (seven solo), with 2.0 sacks, and he will look to increase those totals during Sunday's matchup.