Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Porter headshot

Joey Porter Injury: Ruled out for Christmas Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter suffered a knee injury during the Steelers' 34-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 16. He was unable to participate in walkthroughs and practices following this past Saturday's contest, and he will miss his first game of the 2024 regular season Wednesday. Cory Trice and James Pierre are the top two candidates to serve as Pittsburgh's second starting outside corner opposite Donte Jackson due to Porter's injury.

Joey Porter
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now