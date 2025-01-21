Joey Porter News: Maintains big role in second season

Porter totaled 70 tackles (53 solo) and seven pass defenses, including an interception, over 16 regular-season contests in 2024.

Porter solidified a starting role in his second year as a pro, playing at least 95 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in 15 of his 16 games, with the exception being a Week 16 loss to Baltimore during which he suffered a calf injury. The Penn State product improved upon his rookie numbers in tackles but had three fewer defensed passes. Porter should enter 2025 as a locked-in starter in what will be the third year of his rookie contract.