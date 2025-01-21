Fantasy Football
Joey Porter

Joey Porter News: Maintains big role in second season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Porter totaled 70 tackles (53 solo) and seven pass defenses, including an interception, over 16 regular-season contests in 2024.

Porter solidified a starting role in his second year as a pro, playing at least 95 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in 15 of his 16 games, with the exception being a Week 16 loss to Baltimore during which he suffered a calf injury. The Penn State product improved upon his rookie numbers in tackles but had three fewer defensed passes. Porter should enter 2025 as a locked-in starter in what will be the third year of his rookie contract.



